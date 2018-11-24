It might have been just three points, but Oklahoma proved why it was, indeed, among the nation's elite while West Virginia wilted under the spotlight. With two chances to reach the Big 12 title game, the Mountaineers blew both, the latest to OU in a 59-56 defeat that surmises both programs quite well. Here it is in a downtrodden end of meaningful play in The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Start to the game. It was two touchdowns in as many possessions for West Virginia's offense. The Mountaineers were humming along early, driving 75 yards twice on nine and 10 plays, respectively, to set the early pace. Will Grier came out hot, hitting nine of his first 10 passes, including a 41-yarder to David Sills down the sideline for an early 7-0 lead. While points weren't at a premium, ensuring scores was and WVU did that on its initial two offensive series.

Start to the second half. When it looked to be slipping away, with the defense again giving ground, Kenny Robinson made a play. As Oklahoma threatened to go ahead by two scores in the up and down contest, Robinson intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone to thwart a potential sixth scoring drive in eight initial possessions for the Sooners.

That turnover gave the offense the ball, and the Mountaineers quickly moved 80 yards in just five plays, the highlight coming when Grier stood tall in the pocket and hit Gary Jennings, who had beaten the defense by several steps. Grier took a hit on the play, but delivered the 57-yarder well enough that even as Jennings slowed up he had an easy catch and run for his longest score of the season. The TD knotted the game at 35-35 and got the crowd back into it for the final 25 minutes.

That led to the defense holding its water on the next possession, when Oklahoma chose to go for it on fourth and one from the Mountaineer 15-yard line. But with a crowd loud, OU's tight end Carson Meier jumped and was flagged for a false start. The five-yarder caused head coach Lincoln Riley to reconsider, and the resulting field goal was a win for the WVU defense.