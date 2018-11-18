West Virginia was in position to take another major step toward the Big 12 championship game. Instead, Oklahoma State rallied from down 17 at the half, outscoring the Mountaineers 31-10 over the final quarters and crippling the possibilities to reach the league championship.

It was a heartbreak for a program used to it, and one which will now likely find itself once again underachieving after being selected as among the top two teams in the preseason. Here it all is in The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

First half defense. West Virginia held Oklahoma State to just 14 first half points in forcing three turnovers. Sure, it gave up 208 yards, but it didn't allow the backbreaking plays. Those came to fruition in the second half, WVU allowing 31 points, including three straight touchdowns on OSU's final three series, along with 390-plus yards of offense.

Kennedy McKoy. The back set a new career high with 148 yards. That bested his previous best of 137 versus Oklahoma last season, but McKoy had that mark in the third quarter. He was quiet in the fourth, and West Virginia's offense punted twice and managed just seven points over the final 14:55 of the game.

The swing pass. This one gained major yards throughout. Grier used it to both Martell Pettaway and McKoy, and it gained 42 yards on the first possession of the second half even after ripping OSU's defense multiple times in the first.