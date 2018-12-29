Without much of its offensive arsenal, West Virginia was out-punched to the end by Syracuse as it dropped a 34-18 decision to the Orange in the Camping World Bowl. While getting a glimpse of the future, it was hard not to think both of what was and what could have been as a vastly disappointing season came to a bitter end. We take it all in, one final time this year, in The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Evan Staley. Congrats to the sophomore kicker, who nailed all four of his field goals. The Romney, W.Va. native hit from 28, 36, 44 and 49 yards, and his leg frankly kept the Mountaineers in a game in which its offense failed to finish much of anything. Staley ends the season an ultra-solid 16-of-20, with a pair of 49 yard field goals and more than 100 points scored. His future in Morgantown is bright, and this performance should give him a boost heading into the offseason.

Running game. Dana Holgorsen said he should have ridden it more, but West Virginia did about as much as they could with Syracuse stacking the box and playing run on early downs and distances at times. WVU finished with 146 net yards in actually outgaining Syracuse 423-418. There were gaping holes at times, and the 4.1 yards per carry on 36 totes is a solid average. Kennedy McKoy did the bulk of the damage, both out of the wildcat and from the backfield, with 73 yards on 17 carries. The junior finishes with 802 yards and eight TDs - not bad for a player buried in the depth chart early in the season.

Sacks. WVU's defense again struggled in coverage, but did harass Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey with five sacks. That's the most Syracuse has allowed all season, but all five came in the first half. SU protected better in the third and fourth quarters, and began to hit plays down the middle that offset the pass rush. Still, in piling up minus-39 yards in sacks, and minus-53 on 10 tackles for loss overall, the defense played well enough to give WVU a chance.