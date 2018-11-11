There was an opening lull on offense during which West Virginia's defense was exceptional. That was followed by a 30-point outburst in less than seven minutes, a period in which WVU hit on all cylinders on all three sides of the ball while TCU completely collapsed. When the dust cleared, the Mountaineers led 33-3 early in the third quarter and this one was all but over in a 47-10 romp that paved the way for Big 12 title hopes over the final two weeks of the season.

Check out some of the intricacies of a dominating eighth Mountaineer win below in The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Where to start, where to start. The 535 yards of offense? The 47 points? The stifling defensive performance? We could list 'em all. There were so many hot performances, from Grier's 25-of-39 for 343 yards and three scores, to the 86 yards receiving from Trevon Wesco (who added a key TD), to the trio of backs that gashed Texas Christian for three total TDs and at least 40 yards each.

Want defense? How about the four tackles for loss and three pass break-ups by David Long. Or the five forced fumbles, seven if you count special teams? The minus-seven yards rushing for TCU. Josh Norwood's eight tackles, seven solo. And the play of Jovanni Stewart has to be mentioned. The little engine that does simply performed again, with seven tackles, five solo, with a TFL and a QB hurry that caused the intentional grounding call in the end zone for the safety. His play has loomed large all season, and he has been a key for Tony Gibson's 3-3-5 look.

Evan Staley banged through a 47-yard field goal. Billy Kinney punted five times, with a long of 45 while pinning TCU inside its 20 twice. Heck, the average starting field position over the first half for the Frogs was its own 14 yard line. It was a total team effort on all three sides. Consider that Gary Jennings played a seemingly quiet game, yet had a touchdown late along with fur other catches while averaging 11.6 yards per catch. Marcus Simms hit TCU for a big 53 yarder. Tevin Bush had a nice 28 yard grab.

Pettaway was Mr. Consistent, rushing 12 times for 59 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per pop. McKoy was the big play guy, ripping the defense up the middle for a 33-yard score early and adding a second touchdown for a 33-3 lead that put the topper on the landslide of points spanning the second and third quarters. It went on an on, from the play calls from Jake Spavital and Grier to the execution up front to the skill position.