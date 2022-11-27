The West Virginia football team found a way to break several streaks by going on the road and beating Oklahoma State 24-19 to close the season.

The Mountaineers finished the year at 5-7 for the 2022 season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

The run game. On a day where West Virginia struggled to get much of anything going in the pass game with two separate quarterbacks and less than ideal weather conditions, the Mountaineers were able to run the football to the tune of 250 yards. That's the most by any West Virginia team against an FBS opponent this season and more than the 111 yards the Mountaineers had mustered against the Cowboys in their last three games combined. This was the type of performance the Mountaineers needed to win and they were able to get it through a combined effort led by Jaylen Anderson.