West Virginia bounced back after three consecutive losses to beat TCU 29-17 on the road in a game that the Mountaineers controlled in the second half.

The Mountaineers moved to 3-4 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.









HOT:

Resiliency. Things couldn't have started worse for this team on the road especially when you compound it with what had unfolded over the last month. But to this team's credit, they settled in and put together one of their best performances of the season in a convincing 29-17 win on the road over TCU. That doesn't happen without this team believing in itself and correcting some of the mistakes over the bye week.

Offensive line. You simply don't run for 229 yards and give up only a single sack if the boys up front aren't doing their job. This unit as been much-maligned this season and this is the type of performance that could be a springboard moving ahead. Yes, TCU had struggled against the run this season but the Mountaineers had struggled to run the ball on anybody consistently and going out and doing it should go a long way.