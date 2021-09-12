West Virginia rebounded as expected in a convincing 66-0 win over FCS opponent Long Island in the home opener.

The Mountaineers moved to 1-1 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Basically most things. I could sit here and redundantly list all of the things that the Mountaineers did well in a 66-0 blowout of an overmatched FCS team or I could just list them all here. The offense rolled up the most points since 2012 with 66 while also piling on 542 yards with a big chunk of that with second and third teamers. Meanwhile, the defense recorded its first shutout since the 2015 season and held the Sharks to 95 total yards. That is the second lowest total since the turn of the century. Special teams recorded a kickoff return for a touchdown, a blocked field goal and solid play all around. It was exactly the type of day you'd expect from a team that was simply better than the one it was lining up against. You don't take away a ton from this, but it was encouraging to see that the Mountaineers didn't fool around with this matchup and ended it early.

Winston Wright. Not only does Wright continue to impress in the return game with a game-opening 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first since Tavon Austin did it against Connecticut in 2009, but as a receiver as well. Wright is the most explosive option at the receiver position right now and was able to turn 3 catches into 59 yards and that could have likely been much more if it was needed. Wright has demonstrated the ability to make people miss and generate yards with his athleticism. That is needed.