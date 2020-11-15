West Virginia smothered the TCU offense and played efficient offense in a 24-6 win over TCU. The Mountaineers moved to 5-3 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

T.J. Simmons. Welcome back. After catching only five passes through the first five games, the redshirt senior has really come on of late catching 10 balls for 214 yards and two scores over his last three. He turned in a 4 grab for 90 yards and 2 touchdown effort through the air against TCU, while also adding 16 more on the ground. The Mountaineers need that type of experience and consistency at the receiver spot and if he can finish the year much better than he started it that will change things for this group. Simmons is a physical receiver that can make contested catches. That was evident Saturday and the Mountaineers found creative ways to get him the ball.

The defense. I could list individual performances by several players but it saves me space and you time if we just lump it all together. Senior linebacker Tony Fields recorded his fifth game of at least 10+ tackles with 14 total stops. That's even more impressive when you consider he was ejected from one game at the end of the first quarter. He's always been around the ball and has made this team infinitely better. Safety Tykee Smith was another strong performer with 9 tackles and the game-closing interception. He opened this game with a bang and was around the ball making his own personal highlight film at times. The defensive line continues to create issues for opposing teams and the secondary has been very stingy as well. The Mountaineers only surrendered 6 points to TCU, fewest since 2018, and made things difficult all day or quarterback Max Duggan who struggled with only 19 yards rushing.