What a difference more than a week makes. Coming off the disappointing, discouraging outing against Iowa State, West Virginia turned in a near total performance versus Baylor in a 58-14 win Thursday night. Almost everything clicked on offense and defense, and though there were a handful of special teams issues, that unit was solid as well. It was a refreshing reset after the lone defeat of the season and it breathed life back into the Big 12 title chase entering November. Let's get to it in...The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Grier and Sills, Sills and Grier: They go together, at times, like peas and carrots, peanut butter and jelly or whatever other combination one would like. David Sills caught two touchdown passes in the first half alone and was able to simply run past the Baylor corners nearly at will. That was good for his counterpart of same name, Grier finding the senior wideout for touchdowns of 25 and 65 yards. In all, Sills caught five passes for 139 yards in the romp, and the two seemed far more polished and poised than in the last contest.

In all, Grier completed 17-of-27 passes for 353 yards and the three touchdowns. He avoided the rare pressure and, when the pocket broke down, threw the ball away or manage to dump it off underneath. Baylor had just one sack, and Grier finished the night with a 209.5 QB rating. It was a bounceback performance from the player West Virginia will most rely upon down the stretch.