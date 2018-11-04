West Virginia kept its Big 12 Conference championship dreams alive by getting past Texas 42-41 on the road in Austin. It was a game of twists and turns but WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded on the field in our weekly feature The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Will Grier: The fifth year senior completed 28-42 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns as well as the game-winning two-point conversion attempt on a quarterback draw. Grier didn’t turn the ball over and made a number of impressive throws to put the Mountaineers in position to win at the end.

The final two drives. West Virginia faced do or die situations in back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter trailing by seven each time and the Mountaineers delivered. First was an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score at 34 and that was followed by another 75-yard drive, this time covering 7-plays to put the Mountaineers in front for good. It was a put up or shut up situation both times for West Virginia and the senior-laden offense responded both times with critical touchdowns to keep alive the dream of potentially claiming a Big 12 Championship.