The first two rounds went to West Virginia. The next two went to Texas Tech. But in what was looking like a split decision, Keith Washington delivered the final blow as the Mountaineers held on for a 42-34 road win. Let's take a look inside in The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Fast Starts And Quick Strikes: Unlike against Kansas State, when WVU turned the ball over twice in as many possessions to start the game, the Mountaineers flipped the script for a pair of early scores that forged a 14-0 lead. Behind the arm of Will Grier - who completed 4 of 6 passes on the opening drive for 73 yards and a score - West Virginia took a 7-0 lead on Gary Jennings' 13-yard catch via a slant. The biggest play in the drive was the 43-yard catch-and-run by TJ Simmons, which converted a third-ad-four from the 42 to move the ball to the Texas Tech 15.

Jennings struck two plays later, and the momentum continued to build when Kenny Robinson intercepted Alan Bowman on the ensuing series. Bowman threw behind the wideout, and Robinson snared the tipped ball, setting the offense up at the 37-yard-line. Grier again made mincemeat of the Tech secondary, completing three of four throws, which helped push the ball to the one. Leddie Brown plowed in from there to boost the lead to 14-0 with just seven minutes played.

First Quarter Stats Extravaganza: How about the seven catches for Marcus Simms in the first quarter for 115 yards, with a long of 45? That's a 16.4-yard average, and just one reception and 21 yards of his career bests for entire games. The wideout was everywhere, making catches across the middle and deep and keeping WVU ahead of the chains while also making a 45-yard scoring catch.