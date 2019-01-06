West Virginia's injuries and inconsistency again came to the forefront as Texas used a balanced scoring effort and control of the inside to take a 61-54 decision in Austin on Sunday. We take a look at all that was, and what could have been, in The Full 40.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Derek Culver. The freshman might just etch his name in ink atop this list if his play continues. He's become not just the dominant interior player while Sags Konate battles a knee injury, but perhaps West Virginia's best option overall. The forward scored a team-best 17 points with nine rebounds while battling UT's 6-11 Jaxon Hayes and the 6-9 Dylan Osetkowski. Culver is simply on another level athletically and physiologically from other Mountaineers, and his ability to gain offensive boards and putbacks combined with scoring ability with his back to the basket with spins, short turnaround jumpers and more makes him perhaps the centerpiece moving forward.

Grit. West Virginia was down Konate and point guard Brandon Knapper, who was suspended for the game. Lamont West continues to battle nagging issues, and Beetle Bolden seems just freshly recovered from a wrist injury. The team is beat up, to an extent, yet was still able to take a now 10-4 Texas team into the final minute. If Jordan McCabe's excellent pump-fake for an open step-in three-pointer hits with 43 seconds left, the Mountaineers have a real chance for a road win.