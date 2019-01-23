West Virginia once again had opportunities. This time, they came from point blank range to make the lopsided loss to Baylor even more frustrating. We look back at the good, bad and the ugliness from inside in the 85-73 setback.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Beetle Bolden. This might remain etched atop the HOT column, much like Jevon Carter would have last season. The junior again showcased toughness, a will to fight and a desire to play intense defense. He finished with a team-best 22 points and was a perfect 10 at the line in as many attempts. Bolden didn't start, but played 26 minutes before fouling out. He also totaled three rebounds and a couple assists with a steal, and was among the players clearly giving effort in a game where it appeared West Virginia didn't have its usual bounce.

Brandon Knapper. This was the best game thus far for the freshmen, and not just because of his career-high 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. The point guard made a handful of plays on both ends - including three steals - and looked far more comfortable over his 16 minutes of play than he has through the majority of the season. Knapper operated well in the halfcourt and was an upgrade defensively over Jermaine Haley, who struggled guarding Baylor's Makai Mason. The game has slowed for Knapper, and if West Virginia can get half his point production for this game as an average for the remainder of the year it'll be a success.`