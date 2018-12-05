A scoring drought that became one big second half nightmare doomed West Virginia to an 66-56 loss to Florida in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday. It was an inept an effort by the Mountaineers as has been seen in recent history, WVU surrendering an early second half lead as UF blew past and led by as many as 16 points. Here's the painful review in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Close to the first half. After West Virginia could do virtually nothing right over the first 16 minutes of play, trailing 30-18, it closed with a 9-0 run over the final 2:41 of play. A team that turned the ball over, failed to create quality shots, missed free throws, missed lay-ups and the like (more on this below) suddenly hit a jumpshot thanks to Brandon Knapper and tacked on an Esa Ahmad three-pointer and a lay-in by Logan Routt. The game, a 12-point spread that felt far worse, was down to just 30-25 with a minute left before Knapper added a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left for the 30-27 margin at the break.

Thank Florida's inability to score and widen the gap for the somewhat close game, but credit WVU in making a charge down the stretch ads finally hitting shots and converting at the line. That the Mountaineers ceased their incessant dribbling and began to pass the ball and limit turnovers was a huge factor as well. Add in a rebounding tenacity in that brief stretch, and it also provided a boost of confidence for the final 20 minutes. Alas, that was about the only positive.





NOT

Early execution. West Virginia opened shooting just 36 percent over the first 12 minutes and turned the ball over eight times. Despite that, until a 6-0 Florida flurry that finally triggered a Huggins timeout, the Mountaineers were within 18-13 with nine minutes left in the opening half.