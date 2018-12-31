West Virginia's strength in its 78-68 win over Lehigh was on the inside. It finally went to it over the final quarter of the game, using 21 points from Esa Ahmad and a double-double from Derek Culver to pick up a needed victory heading into Big 12 play. The win was among the better all-around games the Mountaineers have played this season, and there might be a sliver of optimism on the horizon as Beetle Bolden heals and Culver begins to emerge. We break it down in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Offensive rebounds. West Virginia hit the glass hard, getting 22 offensive rebounds. Those fueled 30 second chance points and were partially responsible for the 10 made lay-ups. Three players had at least four offensive boards, with Derek Culver's six leading the way while Esa Ahmad and Beetle Bolden had four. The Mountaineers finished with 52 rebounds in all, and actually had more rebounds in the second half (26) than Lehigh had in the game (25). The size match-up was a difficult one for the Mountain Hawks, especially combined with Culver's athleticism, and the road team wilted under the onslaught late while managing just three offensive rebounds all game.

Derek Culver. A double-double at 11 points and 11 rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end. Culver showcased his skillset, using his athleticism to get to the rim, rebound, and change the direction of multiple Lehigh shots. It gave an insight into the capabilities moving forward, and what Culver could bring to the table especially as Sags Konate continues to nurse his knee. The question is ho Culver will handle the initial segments of Big 12 play. He isn't at a talent disadvantage, but the speed and pace of play will take an adjustment period.