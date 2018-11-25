West Virginia's 9-0 run late in the second half pushed it past Valparaiso 88-76 and gave the Mountaineers consecutive wins for the first time this season. Esa Ahmad and Sags Konate set career highs in scoring at 30 and 26 points, respectively, while Konate also added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

WVU struggled to slow Valpo's outside shooting excellence in stretches, but had enough offense and protected the ball to value possessions well enough to pull away over the final 10 minutes. Let's get to it in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Sags Konate. The forward operated inside and out, didn't force the three - instead taking it only when available - and set a career-high in points with 26, including 24 in the second half. The junior already secured his career-best by the 8:48 mark of the second half, when hit hit a driving lay-in after a pump fake on the perimeter. The resulting free throw gave Konate 21 points, snapping his previous high of 20 set versus Long Beach State in November of 2017.

His nine field goals were also a career best, beating the eight against LBSU. Konate didn't register a block, but had 10 boards while making 9-of-15 field goals and 5-of-8 threes and all three rebounds.

Esa Ahmad. The forward hit for a game- and career-best 30 points. Ahmad was excellent off the curl and was able to attack off the cut. WVU isn't running offense through him, because he's better on putbacks and cuts instead of off the bounce, and it helped him connect on 12 of 15 shots and 5-of-6 free throws. He also had four rebounds and, the biggest stat, just one turnover after struggling with that aspect earlier in the year.