It was great - while it lasted. West Virginia jumped to an early double digit lead only to have No. 1 Tennessee flex its muscle as the Volunteers came away with an 83-66 victory in Knoxville on Saturday. The loss thwarted an attempt at the nation's top-ranked team, and gave WVU a dose of high end play. We look back at it in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

The start. West Virginia both made shots and capitalized on Tennessee's mistakes. The Mountaineers hit 6-of-8 and 7-of-10 shots in the early going, and built a 19-7 lead with nine minutes played. Beetle Bolden hit a step back three with a hand in the face. Lamont West drilled one in transition. Esa Ahmad hit a jumper. Jordan McCabe fired up a deep three that found nothing but net. And when UT tried a behind-the-back pass in the open court, with Jordan Bone hitting his own leg on the toss - West Virginia went the other way as McCabe led Wes Harris for a dunk.

It all amassed to a near perfect start, UT missing shots and getting blocked on the interior while WVU reigned down the triples and a handful of points in the paint and via the fast break. But at that 11:40 mark, after UT head coach Rick Barnes took a timeout for instruction and other verbal correction, the Volunteers showed why they are the SEC favorites, going on a 17-0 run to lead 24-19 with two minutes left.

Those nine minutes of play were among the most dominating WVU has faced this season, and the end result was Tennessee scoring 24 of the final 26 points of the half to lead 31-21 at the break.

Derek Culver. Culver was quiet over the first period, managing just two points with three rebounds and three fouls before turning it on over what was really the final 10 minutes in scoring 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He had six rebounds and a block, and his presence was notable inside at times. But the freshman also had three turnovers and grabbed just one offensive rebound on WVU's 31 misses.