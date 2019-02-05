If it was a fight, they would have stopped it. Texas Tech dominated West Virginia in every facet, trouncing the Mountaineers 81-50 Monday night in as embarrassing a game as the program has put together in awhile. This one was a total wash, complete with horrendous offense, a technical and a couple flagrant fouls with an ejection. We review the abominable in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Derek Culver. Credit Culver for showing some energy and fight in an otherwise lackadaisical effort across the board. The freshman went just 4-for-10 from the field, but did battle on the interior and get to the line, going 15-of-24. Culver also had 12 rebounds, five on offense, to go with his career-high 23 points. Culver took more than half of WVU's free throws and was really the lone effective player though he turned the ball over five times.