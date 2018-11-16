This was brutal. West Virginia continued to fire away from three-point range despite missing 13 of 16 in the second half in falling to Western Kentucky 63-57 in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

If the loss to Buffalo was a splash of cold water, this was an outright slap to the face as the Mountaineers failed to run offense, didn't want to create quality looks and generally sunk into a malaise and funk that could plague this team for some time. There were 22 turnovers, lengthy scoreless streaks and horrid passing. Let's take a look at what was in The Full 40.





HOT AND NOT



HOT

Assists. West Virginia shared the ball well, getting eight assists on its first 12 baskets and finishing with 11 on 18 made shots. That's not nearly enough made looks, but the team, when it scored, did move the ball. The problem was it refused to pass it and move away from the ball in such long stretches that the quality possessions were few and far between.

De-fense, de-fense. It wasn't always pretty, but West Virginia forced WKU into a multitude of scoreless streaks. There were stretches of far more misses than makes, and at the five minute mark of the second half, the Hilltoppers had missed 7 of their last 8 shots. They were still in the game, down just 51-50 - which is another problem in itself as the Mountaineers were in the midst of a zero for 9 streak themselves - but WVU's defense was effective for the most part.