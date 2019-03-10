It was a fitting end to a frustrating season as a late collapse at both ends of the floor cost West Virginia a chance to upend Oklahoma State on the road in an 85-77 loss. The defeat drops the Mountaineers into last place in the Big 12, where they will start the postseason championship as the 10-seed. We take one last regular season look with The Full 40.

HOT

Derek Culver. The 16 points and 21 rebounds, the ninth double-double of the season, the 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone. Culver has showed his intensity and scrappiness all season, and he did so again in Stillwater. The Cowboys contained him a bit better in the second half, though the freshman was able to largely control the boards at times. This is among the key pieces moving forward, and his talent and the ability to develop over the offseason portends to major promise as his career progresses.

Rebounding. West Virginia managed a 40-32 edge over Oklahoma State and as a result got five more shots (65-60) and 17 second-chance points. Normally when WVU gets more shots than its opponent while hitting 13 threes at a clip of 46.4 percent, one can mark it down as a win. The Mountaineers were actually better from three-point range than two, but 16 missed lay-ups in 27 attempts doomed the effort.

Jordan McCabe. Just 4-of-11 shooting and four turnovers might have erased McCabe’s name from this spot. But the guard had five assists, drilled a huge three midway through the second half that, combined with Lamont West’s on the next possession, kept WVU within striking range. He also showed his nifty passing skills, drawing defenders and then slipping the ball to the interior for good looks. With 12 points, all on threes, McCabe checked enough boxes to get WVU the win.