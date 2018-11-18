This one was worth far more than a single W. One could hear it in Bob Huggins' postgame comments, and see it in the maturation within the offense. These Mountaineers shared the ball, took good shots and elevated their play with Sags Konate back in the place he belongs.

Pardon him if he should have been there yesterday, yesterdaaaaay. With Konate prowling the interior - not pawing for three-point shots - Lamont West lighting it up from outside and Brandon Knapper anchoring the point guard slot in the place of an injured Beetle Bolden, West Virginia beat St. Joseph's 97-90 in the third place game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Full details now in...The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Offensive operation. West Virginia dropped its trigger-happy style for one of far more patience with superior ball movement. The Mountaineers created better looks and were able to pound St. Joe's both inside and out to the tune of a 32-22 edge in points in the paint to go with 15 threes. It was a display that was a touch overdue, and one could feel Huggin's imprint all over this one, from forcing Konate back inside to the quicker passing and ability to protect the ball and value possessions.

Rebounding. After being bullied on the boards at times, West Virginia managed a 39-29 advantage in this game. Nine of those came on offense and led to 10 second-chance points. Konate had nine rebounds, while Esa Ahmad tallied six and Knapper five. Every Mountaineer who played other than Logan Routt had at least one board.

Sags Konate. The big man worked his inside magic, scoring 15 points to go with the nine rebounds. Even more surprising was that Konate took zero threes, instead using an array of inside moves and a jumper to hit 5-of-12 shots. He was also 5-of-6 from the line.