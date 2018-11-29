Four players reached double figures and West Virginia used an early second half run to beat Rider 92-78 on Wednesday for a third consecutive victory. Led by 20 points from Lamont West and 16 from Esa Ahmad, the Mountaineers scored 13 straight points oveer the initial minutes of the final period to open up a 17-point lead in cruising over the final 16 minutes. Let's take a look at the action in The Full 40.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Esa Ahmad. Once again, the forward operated effectively away from the ball and was able to manage 16 points and seven rebounds. Five of those came on the offensive end, and Ahmad added three steals and a block. The game wasn't as clean as his last outing - Ahmad missed 8-of-14 shots - but he was imperative in patrolling and controlling the blocks for the Mountaineers.

Lamont West. West reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season and second in three games. He hit four three-pointers, included a big one just before the half to extend the lead to 43-36 at that point. West drew a foul on a made three-pointer, and he had seven rebounds in 24 minutes.