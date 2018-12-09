Just when the blanket of bleakness began to envelop this hoops squad, when it seemed the point guard play was sporadic and the scoring worse, all was righted with the world as West Virginia used Beetle Bolden's 18 points and four assists and Sags Konate's best defensive performance of the season to beat Pitt 69-59 inside a packed Coliseum.

It was, nearly in all facets, a complete reversal of the sluggish, slogging defeat to Florida just days ago. Where there was no defense sans the Gators misfiring, in this one that Mountaineers flashed both the interior presence of Konate and the ability to guard the majority of the floor. Where there was little offense, here WVU pushed three players into double figures and shot adequately from the floor and foul line. And where there was no ability to turn its last major conference foe over, here West Virginia forced 24 which helped them develop a double digit lead and hold it most of the second half.

It's a feel good story, as this victory that elevated West Virginia to its 98th win all time against its rival. Let's get to it in The Full 40.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

While there's plenty in the hot department, there's also plenty to be quite heated about in the NOT section as well. So pace yourself here.

The first nod has to to to Konate, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. It was the third time this season Konate was one board shy of a double double, and he certainly had his way with the Panthers with a series of lay-ups, dunks and the late alley-oop from Bolden in transition.

But it was on defense where Konate most made Pitt pay. The junior had seven blocks in his 27 minutes of play, and was once again the back end rim protector that allowed head coach Bob Huggins to stay with the pressing style more than he had in previous games. Moreover, Konate was also an enforcer in the halfcourt, with Pitt repeatedly refusing to go inside after the first few rejections. Add that intimidation with the second most points he has managed this season - and the 4-for-4 from the line - and Konate gets game MVP honors in barely edging Bolden.