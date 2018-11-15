West Virginia's 71-53 win over Monmouth in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational was equal parts exasperating and dominating. The Mountaineers managed just a five-point lead at the half, but turned that into a rout over the final 20 minutes via a pair of runs that totaled 21-0 over two different spans.

That effectively put the game away, and set-up a semifinal match-up against Western Kentucky. Let's get into it in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Beetle Bolden - again. The point guard drew charges, got to the rim, ran the offense effectively and more. Sure, WVU took too many quick shots, and probably too many threes at 23 in 46 attempts, but Bolden was again a catalyst for much of what went right.

Bolden scored nine points and had three rebounds and three assists. He also missed all five of his threes, but that's an aberration that won't often occur. West Virginia needs him on the floor, and the Mountaineers were better when the junior was out there.

Turnovers forced. WVU created 18 - the same number they committed - and scored 18 points off such. That's a much better performance than they put in in the opening loss to Buffalo, where it forced just 11. The TOs create needed extra possessions, and that was a key in a game in which the Mountaineers managed just a touch over one point per possession, not nearly enough.

Assists and sharing the ball. This was mainly a second half trait, but WVU had 13 assists on 21 made baskets. They also managed 28 points in the paint, much of it late, and those were set-up by passing. As head coach Bob Huggins noted after the Buffalo game, his team is much better when it makes three or more passes to create higher quality looks.

That didn't take in the first half, but did in the second as Monmouth wilted under the size and strength of the Mountaineers. Sags Konate had three of the assists, as did Bolden, while six others had at least one. On a team that isn't yet creating easy scoring chances via the press, better looks are at a premium, and the lone way to create those is by moving the defense. That takes passing, and after a halftime talk it seemed WVU was far more willing to make the extra exchange.

NOT

Early turnovers. Once again, WVU managed double digits in turnovers in a first half. The Mountaineers committed 10, including several on poor entry passes, poor passes in general or simple ballhandling mistakes. That allowed an 0-3 Monmouth squad to hang in at the break, down just 36-31.