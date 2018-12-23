Bob Huggins surmised it best: The major takeaway from West Virginia's 74-72 win over Jacksonville State was the victory itself. The Mountaineers shot effectively from three-point range, but were subpar defensively and struggled on the interior at times. It raises a handful of questions moving forward, including exactly how the team plans to use Esa Ahmad. We break it down in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Three-point shooting. The Mountaineers hit 12-of-24 from long range, the 50 percent mark actually eclipsing their overall shooting from the floor (45.2%). Wes Harris was the catalyst, nailing all four of his threes in scoring a career-best 20 points. Lamont West added four 3s on six attempts, while Brandon Knapper added a pair. The 36 points were huge considering WVU managed just 16 points in the paint and left a handful at the line in missing the font end of 1-and-1s.

Wes Harris. The junior had 18 points versus Rhode Island, then upped that with his 20 in this game. Harris made 8-of-11 from the field, including the four three-pointers, and showed no hesitation in attacking the defense across multiple fronts. All 20 of his points came from the floor, Harris never getting to the line. He also had a team-high eight rebounds, including three on the offensive end. Harris showed energy throughout and was really the player who carried WVU in an otherwise bland performance.