West Virginia might have unearthed its future guard play in snapping the landslide of losses as Jordan McCabe scored a career-high 25 points while Derek Culver added 22 points and 21 rebounds to lead WVU past TCU 104-96 in triple overtime on Tuesday. It was a second straight solid game from the Mountaineers, who pushed Baylor to the brink in Waco over the weekend, only to fold down the stretch. There was none of that this time as West Virginia surged during the final overtime session, outscoring the Horned Frogs 16-8 for a third Big 12 victory. We break it down in The Full 40.





HOT AND NOT





HOT

Jordan McCabe. A game- and career-best 25 points, the ability to distribute with 11 assists and a showcase of comfortability and confidence paced this performance. McCabe was at his best outside of his 8-of-19 shooting (3-of-9 from three-point range), as he managed to score off the bounce and bring a continual energy. McCabe also amassed six steals and a whopping 11 assists, both career highs. This is a game which could propel the freshman into a solid finish to the season and an offseason that could secure his position as WVU’s prime point guard moving forward.

Derek Culver. The 22 points, the 21 rebounds, the most in any game in a combination since Warren Baker in 1974. Culver was as impressive as he has been this season sans the eight turnovers, which were one in every three committed by WVU. Culver largely controlled the interior in a game in which the teams each hit for 40-plus points in the paint, and was able to get to the line for 6-of-7 from the stripe. That he played 50 of the 55 minutes and managed just four fouls showed excellent defensive control, and the seven offensive rebounds were almost half the 18 managed by the Mountaineers.