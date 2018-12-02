West Virginia's sizzling shooting backed a dominating performance as the Mountaineers beat Youngstown State 106-72 on Saturday. Six players reached double figures, led by 15 points from both Beetle Bolden and Esa Ahmad. Here's a look inside WVU's fourth straight win in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Shooting. West Virginia blistered the nets, scoring 55 points in the first half and finishing with 106 to mark just the eight time the Mountaineers have reached that number or better under Huggins. Ten players scored at least six points, and WVU used a whopping 50 points in the paint to control YSU. The Penguins tried an early zone, and it's 1-3-1 look was initially successful in forcing three-point looks. But much of those were of the step-in variety, and West Virginia used Brandon Knapper's three with less than four minutes left to jumpstart an 11-0 run that turned a seven-point game into a 55-37 romp at the half.

WVU shot 54.1 percent overall and was able to establish itself both inside and out in winning every facet of play on offense. After the run to close the first half, the Mountaineers quickly pushed the lead to 20, and the 34-point final margin matched the game's biggest spread. The shots were quality, and West Virginia was also able to use its size advantage to get putback chances or lay-ins. Sags Konate chased the 15 points from Bolden and Ahmad with 14 of his own, and three other players managed 10 points in the all-around effort.