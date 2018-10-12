After what seems like years of waiting, we now have a date for when consensus five-star prospect Oscar Tshiebwe will be making his college announcement.

West Virginia, Kentucky, Baylor and Illinois are left standing for the impressive big man.

Tshiebwe saw his stock skyrocket during the July live periods, picking up interest and offers from programs all across the nation. His performance there was largely responsible for his meteoric rise in the Rivals.com recruiting ranking shooting all way up to No. 21 nationally while earning a fifth star.

So as part of our preview of Tshiebwe’s upcoming decision we take a look at the latest with Kentucky with the help of David Sisk, writer for CatsIllustrated.com.