The method to picking early season tournaments for WVU
There’s some method to the madness when it comes to scheduling early-season tournaments.
Especially in the case of West Virginia, who already deals with a grueling travel schedule as the geographical outlier in the Big 12 Conference. So travel is always at the forefront of those decisions.
Teams with the pedigree of the Mountaineers are often recruited for these types of early season tournaments which gives head coach Bob Huggins and athletic director Shane Lyons options in which ones to choose from.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news