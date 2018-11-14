There’s some method to the madness when it comes to scheduling early-season tournaments.

Especially in the case of West Virginia, who already deals with a grueling travel schedule as the geographical outlier in the Big 12 Conference. So travel is always at the forefront of those decisions.

Teams with the pedigree of the Mountaineers are often recruited for these types of early season tournaments which gives head coach Bob Huggins and athletic director Shane Lyons options in which ones to choose from.