The talented athlete out of Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School had a dream to play major college football and that dream is coming true.

Winston Wright has announced his commitment to West Virginia and he has worked hard to make this day possible. He started playing football early, but almost gave it up on more than one occasion.

"My football career started back in 2008 when I was seven years old. I grew up in the city of Savannah, a small city on the Georgia coast where it's known for talent, but the talent doesn't make it out.

"I really didn't like football until my second year playing it when I started to run the ball and score like five touchdowns a game. So after that, I kind of got the love for the game and I started watching the NFL. I grew up loving Ladainian Thompson because I liked his skill set and I wanted to be like him.

"Then when I entered high school I didn't want to play football anymore because where I'm from — when you make that transition you put the football down and take your game to the court because football gets too hard. But my high school head coach saw something in me and he told me I wasn't a basketball player and he said if I worked hard enough, football would pay the bills, so I took that in mind and started working hard.

"After my freshman year, my sophomore year was an unbelievable year. I got all kinds of awards from the city and got a lot of honors.

"When I started getting some attention from colleges, I knew football was for me and I made it my lifestyle. I would go weeks just doing stuff for football — like working out or working on my craft.

"And then the offers started to come in. I started off without the Power 5 offers, then the Power 5 offers started to come in. Where I go to school, nobody went to a Power 5 school, so that was my goal.

"When things started to line up with West Virginia, it's a perfect university for me where I can grow as a football player and man I want to be for my family, so my dream came true.

“I feel like I can be happy there outside of football. I needed a school that fit me in all categories. I love the coaching staff and I have a great bond with them, and I have a chance to come in early an make a impact.”

#GoMountainers #TakeMeHome19