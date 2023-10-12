Since 2019, the lack of explosiveness for head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia offense has been a recurring flaw and it's something that has been evident on the stat sheet and has limited the Mountaineers offensively so far this season.

This has also been a common trend regardless of offensive coordinators or playcallers, which includes former offensive coaches Gerad Parker and Graham Harrell, or head coach Neal Brown calling the shots, and the statistics have shown a need for improvement.

Specifically in the run game, which has been the team's primary source of offense to rely on, they only have 29 rushes for over 10 yards, 11 of which came from the two starting quarterbacks. Additionally, the Mountaineers have only broken 40 tackles on the ground and 11 after the catch in total.

When you go to the other phase of the offense, the passing game, West Virginia has done enough to win games but a 155.6 passing yards per game average slots them in at 120th ranked in the country. The Mountaineers also come in with 26.4 points per game, which puts them at 83rd in FBS; two statistics that have been lacking under Brown.

When an offense relies so much on the running game as well, it is meant to set up the play action pass but big plays in that avenue have been occasionally successful. Starting junior quarterback Garrett Greene is 13-for-29 for 232 yards and two touchdowns on play action snaps this season, which is a sign of missed opportunities.

Head coach Neal Brown has focused in on the play action aspect of his offense, which he says hasn't hit as many times as they'd like and to him, it's important to continue to get better at setting up play action passes.

"We haven't hit as many [play action passes] as we'd like. We actually called quite a few against TCU, but what you do is you keep calling them with the intention that the law of averages will work out," Brown said. "Those plays aren't necessarily high percentage plays anyway but you need to hit. If we can hit 40 percent of those shot plays then we feel good about it, but we're not close to that number yet."

"The only way I know to get better at it is you continue to work on them, so you keep working them and keep calling them," Brown said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott might not be the primary play caller, but he understands what needs to be fixed for the offense to be more explosive and score more points.

"The four things that we talk about all the time are making guys miss, breaking tackles, yards after contact and explosive plays. We got to win the one on one battles. They have to do a phenomenal job blocking after the catch and activity after the catch," Scott said.

With only two plays this season against FBS opponents of over 30 yards or more, Scott understands where the offense needs to improve and be more explosive.

"Got to be able to pass the ball and from a run game standpoint we got to be able to break more tackles. There are one or two reads a game that we’re missing from eye discipline and those are explosive plays or possible touchdowns, but those are ones you can’t miss," Scott said.