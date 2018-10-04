As part of our continued efforts to expand our West Virginia coverage, WVSports.com brings you the Pre-Snap Read. In this feature, we break down the position groups for both teams and assign which has the edge with each matched up against one another on the field.

Today we look at the tale of the tape of the positions for both West Virginia and Kansas to see which team in our analysis comes out on top pitted against each other.

West Virginia has jumped into the top 10 rankings after a 42-34 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, a game that saw the Mountaineers dominate in the first half, but take a step back in the second half as the Red Raiders nearly overcame their 25-point deficit.

After winning two of its first three games and earning back-to-back wins over FBS opponents for the first time since 2009, Kansas has dropped its first two Big 12 games of the year, falling to Baylor and most recently Oklahoma State. In these two conference matchups, the Jayhawks were outscored, 74-35.

The Mountaineer offense led by quarterback Will Grier now ranks third in the Big 12 and ninth nationally, averaging just over 530 total yards and 42.2 points per game.

While the run game is still a work in progress with the team’s deep backfield averaging just under 160 yards per game, West Virginia has continued to have success in the pass game with Grier throwing for over 300 and at least three touchdowns yards in each game this season.

Grier’s 1,487 passing yards rank seventh in the country and his 17 touchdown passes are tied for the third-most nationally along with fellow Heisman Trophy contender and Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Despite converting on just 1-of-6 third downs in the second half against Texas Tech after going 6-for-8 in the first half, West Virginia still leads the Big 12 in that category with 58.7 percent of its third downs converted this season.

Defense is Kansas’ strong suit with the Jayhawks ranking second in the Big 12 in pass defense, surrendering 202.4 passing yards per game, but the secondary did allow 257 passing yards to Baylor and 312 to Oklahoma State.

While this unit ranks last in the conference in rush defense and sacks, Kansas has found success in forcing turnovers, coming up with 14 total turnovers this season which is tied for first in the country with Florida. The team’s turnover margin is +12, which leads the country.

The Jayhawk offense has been efficient when it comes to protecting the ball with the offense throwing no interceptions up to this point in the season and losing just two fumbles.

Other than that, Kansas has been shaky offensively and has used three different quarterbacks this year. The team’s passing attack averages less than 200 yards per game and ranks second-to-last in the Big 12, but Kansas’ strength offensively has come in the run game led by Pooka Williams, who’s emerged as arguably the best running back in the conference.

West Virginia has continued to emerge as one of the most improved defenses in the Big 12 with the unit holding its opponents to a conference-best 17.8 points per game despite allowing 34 points to Texas Tech last week.

Now let’s take a look at the individual matchups.