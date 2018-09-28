As part of our continued efforts to expand our West Virginia coverage, WVSports.com brings you the Pre-Snap Read. In this feature, we break down the position groups for both teams and assign which has the edge with each matched up against one another on the field.

Today we look at the tale of the tape of the positions for both West Virginia and Texas Tech to see which team in our analysis comes out on top pitted against each other.

West Virginia will play its first true road game of the season after beginning conference play with a 35-6 rout of Kansas State in Morgantown.

Texas Tech earned a big win last weekend by defeating Oklahoma State on the road for the first time since 2001 by a score of 41-17.

Saturday’s contest between the two teams in Lubbock is shaping up to be an offensive shootout, but both defenses entered the season aiming to improve and have done so here early in the season.

The Mountaineer offense ranks as the second best offense in the Big 12 and eighth nationally, averaging just above 545 yards per game and 42.3 points per game. Despite ranking last in the Big 12 in turnover margin (-1.33), West Virginia has continued its success in efficiency, ranking first in the Big 12 in third down conversions at 62.5 percent.