As part of our continued efforts to expand our West Virginia coverage, WVSports.com brings you the Pre-Snap Read. In this feature, we break down the position groups for both teams and assign which has the edge with each matched up against one another on the field.

Today we look at the tale of the tape of the positions for both West Virginia and Youngstown State to see which team in our analysis comes out on top pitted against each other.

West Virginia started off the season with a 40-14 rout over Tennessee last week at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte while Youngstown State, who was ranked No. 24 in the FCS rankings last week, fell to 37-point underdog Butler on a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left, 23-21.

This defeat marked the first home field opening loss for the Penguins since 1996.

Saturday’s game will mark the third meeting between these two teams with the latest one coming in 2016 when West Virginia defeated Youngstown State, 38-21, after the scored was tied at 14 at halftime. The Mountaineers hold a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series against the Penguins, winning the first-ever matchup in between the two teams in 1938 as well.