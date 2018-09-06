The Pre-Snap Read: Youngstown State
As part of our continued efforts to expand our West Virginia coverage, WVSports.com brings you the Pre-Snap Read. In this feature, we break down the position groups for both teams and assign which has the edge with each matched up against one another on the field.
Today we look at the tale of the tape of the positions for both West Virginia and Youngstown State to see which team in our analysis comes out on top pitted against each other.
West Virginia started off the season with a 40-14 rout over Tennessee last week at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte while Youngstown State, who was ranked No. 24 in the FCS rankings last week, fell to 37-point underdog Butler on a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left, 23-21.
This defeat marked the first home field opening loss for the Penguins since 1996.
Saturday’s game will mark the third meeting between these two teams with the latest one coming in 2016 when West Virginia defeated Youngstown State, 38-21, after the scored was tied at 14 at halftime. The Mountaineers hold a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series against the Penguins, winning the first-ever matchup in between the two teams in 1938 as well.
West Virginia’s high potent passing attack led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier got off to a solid start last week as he passed for a career-high 429 yards and tossed five touchdowns against Tennessee.
What may have been more impressive though is how Grier utilized the unit’s weapons as he passed to eleven different targets, six of those being receivers, three running backs and two tight ends. The receiving corp was led by seniors David Sills and Gary Jennings who combined for 13 receptions, 253 yards and three touchdowns.
With a versatile passing game, the Mountaineers again look bound for another big week against a Youngstown State team that allowed 253 yards and two touchdowns through the air in a narrow loss to Butler this past weekend.
One receiver for the Bulldogs alone, Pace Temple, hauled in 14 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown.
