West Virginia battled but ultimately fell short against Baylor 17-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at how it unfolded on the field in this comprehensive review.

Defining Moments:

--The goal line stand. West Virginia was only trailing 7-0 late in the first half against Baylor but it had the feeling that with 2:12 left another score could potentially be a knockout blow. The Bears were looking at a fourth and goal from the one-yard line with 2:12 remaining in the half and a team that averaged over 7 yards per play was inches away from tacking on that additional score. The defense had already held on two consecutive plays from the one-yard line, including a phenomenal effort by defensive line Reuben Jones to stop John Lovett from getting into the end zone. Could they do it again? Yes, the Mountaineers defense rose up in what was likely the defining play of the season for that side of the ball preventing the Bears from getting into the paint and keeping the Mountaineers very much in the game. That sequence would have been impressive with a fully operational unit but considering that this group had to play a number of freshmen and walk-ons in different spots all over the field it was impressive despite the eventual defeat in the end.

--The big play. The offense had struggled all night with Austin Kendall amassing only 84-yards on his first 14-completions of the game, but that all changed on a single play. With the game still sitting at 7-0 in favor of the Bears, Kendall uncorked a deep ball in the direction of George Campbell who was able to get separation from the defensive back and display the concentration to haul it in and then break away for an 83-yard touchdown. That was one of the only sparks on a day where the offense struggled mightily to generate anything. The play of the defense allowed the Mountaineers to keep it close and while the offense only connected 1-5 passes over 20+ yards it was the one that hit that mattered.