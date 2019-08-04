What does the West Virginia defense have in common with the movie The Replacements?

Well, more than you’d think if you ask coordinator Vic Koenning.

The movie, which Koenning just so happened to come across the other night, is centered around a fictional football team made of quite literally replacement players during a professional strike. The story centers around that group's efforts to come together in order to get their team in the playoffs.

The message hit home for the veteran defensive coordinator given what has unfolded with his own team to date with some players leaving the program and others learning to buy into the message.

“The old heart deal they talk about and the team deal, we’re way, way better than at any time in the spring so that’s going to give us a chance. A way better chance than we had beforehand,” he said.

Players now have a better understanding of that Koenning expects in meetings and have made strides in order to put themselves in position for success. Now, there are certainly areas to clean up such as running to the football but no longer does he spend time worrying about some of the other items.

“We’re at a place now that we can go forward,” he said.

The position where West Virginia has dealt with the most changes has been at safety where both projected starters in Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts exited the program in the off-season and two of the signees in Osita Smith and Rashean Lynn didn’t qualify academically.

Those moves prompted shifting starting cornerback Josh Norwood to safety in large part because of how he practices and plays hard on a daily basis, requirements of the position. His addition is one that will immediately help with his cover skills in large part because many other teams in the league play with corner types at the position but he still has some learning to do as far as technique.

Moving Norwood has also created space for freshmen to be called upon at cornerback.

But outside of Norwood, who is transitioning himself, the rest of the candidates lack experience. Even Dante Bonamico, who is being counted on to provide snaps, played only 35 on defense a season ago. The rest of the group from Sean Mahone, Jake Long, Noah Guzman and Kerry Martin played a total of 48 snaps on the defensive side between them last year.

That obviously leads to some learning curves which was apparent in the second open practice when one of the safeties came down from 12-15 yards to run at the line of scrimmage leaving the backend exposed on what resulted in a touchdown pass to Sam James in the two-minute drill.

“We have enough guys but we’re not going to be blessed with a plethora of depth there,” he said. “If we play 80 plays we’ve got to go 40-40,” he said.

That last part is because those bodies are going to be needed on special teams as well so finding around five players that are going to be able to contribute in the secondary becomes key.

The Mountaineers also are going to need to continue to develop on the defensive line where Koenning has been impressed with the growth and understanding of the unit as they learn how to attack up front instead of just occupying space. One thing that has helped there is the addition of graduate transfer defensive end Reuben Jones, who enrolled in fall camp.

“It’s like getting an IV when you’re dehydrated. You start feeling a lot better,” he said. “I feel a lot better watching him run around out there.”

Still, given how the team has come together, Koenning is happy with the progress of his unit early in camp although he admits that you won’t find out much until camp progresses.

“I’m very, very, very much looking forward to coaching these guys,” he said.