West Virginia has been a hotbed of talent of late on the recruiting trail.

In a state with a limited population that has struggled to traditionally roll out a number of high-end football prospects, the Mountain State has started to make a name for itself in recent years.

Just in the last three classes alone the state has produced a five-star prospect and a total of four four-stars, while many others have attracted power five scholarships.

A previously untapped resource is now being mined by programs across the nation including the home-state Mountaineers.