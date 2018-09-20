Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 03:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Sunahara story that led to WVU

Qysoawtvpa9qme22icos
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Anonymity is all a part of the process when doing your job as a long snapper.

Redshirt junior Rex Sunahara understands that. But that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a story to tell.

A native of Bay Village, Ohio – just outside of Cleveland, Sunahara isn’t like many specialists now competing across the college ranks.

No, in the grand scheme of things he is relatively new to the art of long snapping.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}