Anonymity is all a part of the process when doing your job as a long snapper.

Redshirt junior Rex Sunahara understands that. But that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a story to tell.

A native of Bay Village, Ohio – just outside of Cleveland, Sunahara isn’t like many specialists now competing across the college ranks.

No, in the grand scheme of things he is relatively new to the art of long snapping.