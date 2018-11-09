It’s almost fitting that Kelby Wickline saw his first meaningful action inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

That’s because it was an old-stomping ground of the West Virginia offensive lineman when his father and now Mountaineers offensive line coach Joe was working for the Longhorns.

At the time, the younger Wickline was grayshirting prior to arriving at UT-San Antonio and would spend time there.

“I’ve been there a time or two,” he said.