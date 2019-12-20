WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2020 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the early signing period. This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order.

Jan. 5 – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is hired only to extend a scholarship offer out at his alma mater to Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith. It is the first 2020 offer for Brown. Jan. 19 – Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith takes an unofficial visit to West Virginia upon the end of the January dead period. Feb. 2 – The Mountaineers play host to Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin along with four prospects from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines in tight end Darnell Washington, quarterback Micah Bowens, wide receiver Rome Odunze and athlete Ikaika Ragsdale. The relationship with Martin is forged early in the process with the new coaching staff. Feb. 16 – West Virginia hosts its first official junior day and among those in attendance include Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis and Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier. The experience leaves an impact on each of them moving forward. Feb. 23 – Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington visits as part of the second junior day and the Mountaineers shoot to the top of his list based off the experience.

Greene emerged as the clear top option at quarterback. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Okoli led a wave of summer commitments for West Virginia. (Rivals.com)

June 16 – West Virginia lands a pair of commitments from the official visitor weekend in St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr and Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli. June 17 – A stunner in that top in-state target Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin commits to North Carolina following an official visit to Chapel Hill. June 18 – The hot streak continues as the Mountaineers go across the pond to land Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus after he earned an offer with an impressive camp stop. June 20 – One commitment that was made over the official visit weekend becomes public when Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier announces his decision on West Virginia day. It’s the first major in-state pull of the Neal Brown era. June 21 – West Virginia host the annual 7-on-7 tournament and one unofficial visitor that makes it campus is Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley. June 22 – West Virginia lands a major commitment in Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, one of those first junior day visitors. Mayo was a priority of the coaching staff and selected the Mountaineers over his other finalist Kentucky. June 23 – The Mountaineers get some bad news on the recruiting trail with the first decommitment from the class when Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped to Michigan. Despite his pledge seeming strong, Lewis took an official visit to Ann Arbor and switched his commitment. June 24 – The bad news didn’t linger as the Mountaineers added a commitment from Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble after he took an unofficial visit on multiple occasions. The Ohio native selected the Mountaineers over Florida State and other schools. July 8 – The big official visit weekend pays off again as Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons announces his commitment to the West Virginia football program. July 9 – The final commitment for over a month happens when Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays, also one of the June 14 official visitors, selects the Mountaineers over Iowa State. July 25 – West Virginia holds the final one-day camp of the summer with several commitments making the trip to Morgantown. Aug. 16 – West Virginia lands the services of Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley. He had become the primary focus for the Mountaineers at the tight end spot in the class. Aug. 31 – The season opener and West Virginia hosts a long list of recruits including Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli and Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier. Oct. 23 – West Virginia parts ways with junior college commitment Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall opening up a slot in the class.

West Virginia was the final official visit for Martin. (Rivals.com)