The written history of the West Virginia football 2020 class
WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2020 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the end of the late signing period.
This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order.
Jan. 5 – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is hired only to extend a scholarship offer out at his alma mater to Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith. It is the first 2020 offer for Brown.
Jan. 19 – Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith takes an unofficial visit to West Virginia upon the end of the January dead period.
Feb. 2 – The Mountaineers play host to Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin along with four prospects from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines in tight end Darnell Washington, quarterback Micah Bowens, wide receiver Rome Odunze and athlete Ikaika Ragsdale. The relationship with Martin is forged early in the process with the new coaching staff.
Feb. 16 – West Virginia hosts its first official junior day and among those in attendance include Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis and Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier. The experience leaves an impact on each of them moving forward.
Feb. 23 – Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington visits as part of the second junior day and the Mountaineers shoot to the top of his list based off the experience.
March 2 – The Mountaineers host another junior day which includes Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant and perhaps most importantly Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, who the coaching staff had recruited hard at Troy. Greene is offered on the trip.
March 4 – Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith becomes the first commitment of the 2020 class after yet another visit to campus. The Mountaineers recruited him hard and snatched him from longtime favorite Kentucky.
March 7 – A few days after his visit West Virginia lands its quarterback in the class in Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene.
March 23 – West Virginia hosts another junior day during spring practice with Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin and Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave among those in attendance.
April 13 – It’s the annual Gold-Blue game and the Mountaineers land two commitments with Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington going public that day. Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis would add his name to the commitment list only a few days later.
May 27 – West Virginia would host Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall on an unofficial visit and he would commit to the Mountaineers at the end of the trip. The fifth pledge of the class at the time.
June 2 – The first one-day camp of the season featured commitments Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Green and Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith along with others such as Ashland (Pa.) North Schuylkill Jr/Sr. linebacker Tyler Elsdon and Bluefield (W.Va.) athlete Jovon Davis competing in the event.
June 7 – The second camp of the summer features Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill wide receiver David Okoli who puts on a show at both defensive back and wide receiver earning an offer from West Virginia.
June 14 – West Virginia hosts 13 official visitors in the first summer official visit session. Those names include Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) wide receiver Bryce Gowdy, Spanish Fort (Ala.) wide receiver Kris Draine, Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons, Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive back Tarheeb Still, Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek defensive end Quentin Williams, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli, Milford Center (Oh.) Fairbanks offensive lineman Samuel Rengert and Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays. The Mountaineers also host a number of unofficial visitors as well as campers. Two of those campers that earn offers and impress include international prospects Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus and Stockholm tight end Victor Wikstrom.
June 16 – West Virginia lands a pair of commitments from the official visitor weekend in St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr and Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli.
June 17 – A stunner in that top in-state target Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin commits to North Carolina following an official visit to Chapel Hill.
June 18 – The hot streak continues as the Mountaineers go across the pond to land Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus after he earned an offer with an impressive camp stop.
June 20 – One commitment that was made over the official visit weekend becomes public when Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier announces his decision on West Virginia day. It’s the first major in-state pull of the Neal Brown era.
June 21 – West Virginia host the annual 7-on-7 tournament and one unofficial visitor that makes it campus is Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley.
June 22 – West Virginia lands a major commitment in Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, one of those first junior day visitors. Mayo was a priority of the coaching staff and selected the Mountaineers over his other finalist Kentucky.
June 23 – The Mountaineers get some bad news on the recruiting trail with the first decommitment from the class when Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped to Michigan. Despite his pledge seeming strong, Lewis took an official visit to Ann Arbor and switched his commitment.
June 24 – The bad news didn’t linger as the Mountaineers added a commitment from Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble after he took an unofficial visit on multiple occasions. The Ohio native selected the Mountaineers over Florida State and other schools.
July 8 – The big official visit weekend pays off again as Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons announces his commitment to the West Virginia football program.
July 9 – The final commitment for over a month happens when Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays, also one of the June 14 official visitors, selects the Mountaineers over Iowa State.
July 25 – West Virginia holds the final one-day camp of the summer with several commitments making the trip to Morgantown.
Aug. 16 – West Virginia lands the services of Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley. He had become the primary focus for the Mountaineers at the tight end spot in the class.
Aug. 31 – The season opener and West Virginia hosts a long list of recruits including Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli and Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier.
Oct. 23 – West Virginia parts ways with junior college commitment Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall opening up a slot in the class.
Nov. 9 – West Virginia hosts a pair of official visitors in Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus. It is the fourth official visit for Martin after Penn State, North Carolina and Purdue. Martin had backed off his pledge from North Carolina in August and the Mountaineers never let up their pursuit.
Nov. 12 – West Virginia lands the commitment of long-time target Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant after months of seemingly leaning toward the Mountaineers.
Nov. 23 – West Virginia hosts Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews on an official visit. He lists the Mountaineers as his favorite and commits to the Mountaineers a day later. He finished the season as a junior college national champion and a first team all-American.
Dec. 1 – The persistence pays off as West Virginia lands a commitment from Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin. The pledge gives Neal Brown the top two rated players in the state and is massive because of the position of need that Martin fills.
Dec. 6 – West Virginia hosts a group of official visitors including Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest defensive end Eddie Watkins, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard safety Charles Bell, Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater International defensive end Wesley Bailey, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter, Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow, Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead wide receiver Sam Brown and Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. cornerback Lakevias Daniel.
Dec. 11 – The Mountaineers land a commitment from one of those visitors in Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter, a prospect which had become a priority for the coaches.
Dec. 12 – A critical in-home visit for West Virginia as Neal Brown, cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley stopped in to see Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor. The Canadian defensive end had become a primary focus for the Mountaineers and had taken his official visit to campus during the June 14 weekend. The Mountaineers also extended a scholarship offer to a new running back in Orlando (Fla.) Jones athlete A'Varius Sparrow.
Dec. 13 – The final group of official visitors before the dead period includes Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier, Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley, Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College defensive end Yaya Diaby, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi defensive end Justin Jackson, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White and Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart.
Dec. 14 - Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest defensive end Eddie Watkins announces he plans not to sign his letter of intent until February.
Dec. 15 – West Virginia adds a commitment from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White after he backed off his long time commitment from Maryland the month before. West Virginia jumped into the race for White and beat out Syracuse.
Dec. 16 – Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart announced his commitment after taking an official visit to West Virginia the weekend before giving the Mountaineers a college-ready prospect. A May graduate, he has three years to play two.
Dec. 18 - Signing day brought forth some good news in the commitment of Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater International defensive end Akheem Mesidor who had been a top target of the program since first offering in May. The good news didn't stop there either as Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead wide receiver Sam Brown also picked the Mountaineers over fellow finalist Florida.
Jan. 13 - West Virginia welcome five early enrollees to campus in Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews, Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus.
Jan. 17 - After a long layoff, West Virginia welcomed visitors back to campus with the conclusion of the dead period and among those was Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'Varius Sparrow. The under-the-radar tailback rushed for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior season and had become a priority for the coaches. Camilla (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas also was on campus as an unofficial visitor during the weekend.
Jan. 18 - Long time target Jones College (Miss.) running back La'Damian Webb elects to commit to Florida State pushing Sparrow even further up the board.
Jan. 24 - Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'Varius Sparrow commits to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers a player at a position of need in the class.
Jan. 25 - Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's athlete Jordon Ingram took an official visit to West Virginia. He was being recruited as a linebacker.
Feb. 5 - After official visits to Arizona and Missouri, Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest defensive end Eddie Watkins announces his commitment to West Virginia. He then would sign with the football program a few minutes later. Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'Varius Sparrow also signs with West Virginia.
Feb. 7 - Camilla (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas committed to West Virginia at a ceremony but did not sign a letter of intent.
WATCH: Musings from the Mountains | Oklahoma Recap, Al Pogue to Auburn Reaction | Episode 65
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook