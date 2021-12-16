The written history of the West Virginia football 2022 class
WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2022 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the late signing period.
This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order of how it unfolded.
So how did the West Virginia recruiting class come together as visits opened back up and things returned to normal at the halfway point of the year?
Dec. 26, 2020 - West Virginia kicks off the 2022 recruiting class before even closing the books on the 2021 cycle with a pledge from the top in-state prospect Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page.
March 18 - Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic took a self-guided tour of Morgantown earlier in the week after receiving an offer in January. The Mountaineers had surged to the forefront and that led to his commitment giving the Mountaineers their second pledge in the class.
April 1 - West Virginia added yet another piece on the offensive line with the commitment of Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman.
April 8 - After taking a self-guided tour earlier in the year, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams makes the call and commits to the Mountaineers bypassing a number of high profile offers including Notre Dame.
April 17 - West Virginia lands a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby. He is expected to reclassify, but that does not occur.
April 24 - West Virginia holds the annual Gold-Blue game and while not a recruiting visit Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton is in the stands to take in the atmosphere.
April 30 - It might have seemed like an empty gesture at the time but West Virginia offers then Florida State quarterback commitment Nicco Marchiol.
June 1 - Visits open back up for the first time since March of the previous year. The Mountaineers host the first of multiple prospect camps.
June 2 - It doesn't seem significant at the time but Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol backs off his almost six-month commitment to Florida State. The Mountaineers turn up the heat after offering.
June 4-6 - West Virginia hosts the first group of official visitors since January of 2020. It was the first official visit group of three during the summer months. The list of prospects in attendance includes North Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Byrd running back Ramon Brown, Miami (Fla.) Central linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, Birmingham (Mi.) Groves athlete Jaden Mangham, Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown linebacker Torren Wright, Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage athlete Jacolby Spells, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, Chandler (Az.) defensive tackle Jacob Holmes and Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic.
June 7 - The second one-day prospect camp of the summer is held and international prospect Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton impressed enough to earn a scholarship offer. That will prove to be important. The Mountaineers also land their first commitment in almost two months in Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton.
June 10 - Another one-day prospect camp is held but it does not yield any commitments for the 2022 class.
June 11-13 - West Virginia hosts another group of official visitors including Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams, Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas, Indianapolis (In.) Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper, Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake offensive lineman Trent Ramsey, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Saraland (Ala.) defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan, Buford (Ga.) defensive back Ryland Gandy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG wide receiver Shawn Miller, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard safety Steven Sannieniola and Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston. Also on the 13th there is another prospect camp, the smallest of the summer.
June 16 - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad commits to West Virginia filling a major need in the secondary for the program.
June 18 - The first of two West Virginia 7-on-7 tournaments and big man camps are held and the performance of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins catches the eyes of the coaching staff after playing all over the field.
June 21 - West Virginia lands their quarterback when Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol announces his pledge after official visits to three schools including the Mountaineers. It's a significant day in the class history. The largest prospect camp of the summer is held and multiple offers are distributed. However, it does not lead to any commitments for the 2022 class.
June 22 - Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins returns for an unofficial visit where he meets with the coaching staff.
June 23 - The second 7-on-7 and big man camp of the summer is held.
June 24-26 - The third and final official visit weekend of the summer is held. Among those in attendance are Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman, Knoxville (Tn.) Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tommy Winton, Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic defensive end Q’yaeir Price, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes linebacker DeAunte Hunter, Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy defensive end Bryan Thomas, Chagrin Falls (Oh.) Kenston tight end Ryan Miller and King William (Va.) running back Demond Claiborne.
June 28 - That camp offer pays off as Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton commits to the Mountaineers after his official visit. The explosive edge rusher quickly became a priority for West Virginia. The Mountaineers also landed Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young after serving as his first scholarship offer.
July 4 - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells commits to West Virginia. The cornerback became one of the top targets on the board and the Mountaineers were able to pull him away from local Miami.
July 5 - Blown away by his official visit, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams listed the Mountaineers as his favorite and announced his decision to commit to the Mountaineers on this date. Was expected to be the running back in the class.
July 10 - The recruiting momentum continues when the Mountaineers land one of their top safety prospects in Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes. The talented safety committed to West Virginia after his official visit, but kept it secret until here.
July 16 - After taking five official visits, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston announces his commitment to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers a major boost on the recruiting trail.
July 23 - West Virginia lands the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins. The athletic linebacker had evolved into a top target for the Mountaineers given his size and speed combination.
July 29 - West Virginia welcomes back number of their commitments for an event dubbed the 'Morgantown Meet Up.' Among those on campus are Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston, Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman, Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas.
July 30 - After making another visit to Morgantown, the Mountaineers are able to snag the commitment of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas. Michigan State was the primary competition, but the Mountaineers won out.
August 7 - The final commitment of the summer came from a top target in Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan. While he actually committed on the heels of his official visit, this was when Lathan made the news public.
September 18 - Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes, Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton and Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton all visit for a game.
October 2 - Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol is back on campus for a game-day visit.
October 22 - West Virginia lands a pledge from Australian punter Oliver Straw. A member of the group Pro Kick Australia, Straw is a versatile punter that fills a need on the Mountaineers roster with the departure of Tyler Sumpter.
November 17 - Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas both drop off the commitment list. Williams received plenty of attention after a stellar senior season from schools in the south, while Thomas struggled on the field.
November 20 - West Virginia hosts Texas and three official visitors. That list includes Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba, Clemson running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon and Clemson safety Joseph Charleston.
November 25 - Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon commits to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers an electric option in the backfield to replace Leddie Brown. Dixon appeared in 41 games at Clemson rushing for over 1,400 yards and averaging over 6 yards per carry. Will have two seasons left and will arrive in Morgantown in December.
November 28 - The Mountaineers lose their third commitment of the month when Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young opens his recruitment.
December 2 - Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba proves that sometimes reunions can work. The North Carolina bred linebacker originally committed to West Virginia in the 2019 class but the two parted ways before he spent two seasons at Syracuse. After a strong junior college season, Kpogba received an offer and after an official visit gave the Mountaineers his pledge.
December 3 - West Virginia hosts official visitors Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer, Culver Academy (In.) athlete Jackson Carver and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood.
December 10 - West Virginia hosted official visitors Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Cincinnati defensive end transfer Zeiqui Lawton, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson, Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron, Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Hershey McLaurin and Melbourne (Australia) punter Oliver Straw.
December 12 - West Virginia received a commitment from Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Hershey McLaurin following his official visit. He would have three years left and is coming off a productive season where he rolled up 36 tackles and 5 sacks.
December 13 - The Mountaineers strike again with their second commitment in as many days when Cincinnati defensive line transfer Zeiqui Lawton pledges to the Mountaineers. Lawton will have four years left and is set to enroll in January.
December 14 - The streak continued with a pledge from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood. The Georgia pass rusher set a school record with 19 sacks and became a priority down the stretch with the Mountaineers securing his signature although he had originally planned to wait until February.
December 15 - West Virginia signed all 20 of the players previously committed and then added both Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron to the fold bringing the total number of commitments at the early signing period to 22.
