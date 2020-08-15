WVSports - Things change, but a lot stays the same for West Virginia football defense

West Virginia will have a change at the top on defense but how much does that really alter things?

Last season’s coordinator Vic Koenning agreed to mutually part ways with the Mountaineers just a few weeks ahead of the expected start of fall camp after a thorough investigation into a series of alleged insensitive actions with safety Kerry Martin.

That meant that head coach Neal Brown had to move quickly in finding a replacement and that he did tabbing defensive line coach Jordan Lesley with handling the front of the defense and secondary coach Jahmile Addae with the back end of things.

“They’ll work together with the rest of our defensive staff to form our plan both in practice and in games,” Brown said. “As we get closer to games we’ll talk more about that,” Brown said.

In total four of the five defensive coaches have experience coordinating or calling plays on that side of the ball so Brown has plenty of faith in what that unit can accomplish. Former analysts Jeff Casteel moved to outside linebackers coach to fill the vacancy on staff after the departure of Koenning.

Despite the changes in personnel, at least in regards to assignments, there won’t be many shifts in how things are treated either schematically or with the terminology. In fact, that all remains the same.

The only difference is that Brown wants the defense to be more multiple, which can be accomplished not through adjustments in the coaches but more the personnel. Now, the program has more edge rushing linebackers that can get after the quarterback and play a traditional role.

“Guys that can plat on the line of scrimmage and play linebacker as well. Coverage wise, I think we’re going to have that ability at safety to be more involved with our coverage than we were year ago,” Brown said.

For now, the defense essentially has two base packages that they’re working out of and they can call all of their fronts and coverages from that pair of personnel looks. It is now the second year in the same scheme as well, so there is more confidence in what the Mountaineers are doing on that side of the ball.

It isn’t necessarily a new role for Lesley either, who had served with Koenning since 2016 and called the front already last season in many instances, according to Brown.

But now, the objective will be to have both called on the same page and Brown won’t have a better idea on that front until there are more practices competing the offense against the defense in football situations.

“They’ve been working together for the last couple weeks and they’ll continue to work together,” Brown said of the relationship between Lesley and Addae.

One bonus that the long layoff has provided is the fact that players are ahead from an understanding aspect but now they have to show growth when it comes to the reactionary piece. That was on display in early practices where assignment wise the Mountaineers were sharp but slow in reacting.

There are some obvious changes to the 2020 defense, but for the most part it should look the same.