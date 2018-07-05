West Virginia has seven commitments in the 2019 football recruiting class with two of those coming at the wide receiver position. It doesn't come as a surprise considering that the Mountaineers were placing a priority on the spot this cycle with four of the current 11 scholarship players at the spot set to graduate at season's end.

Director of Player Personnel Ryan Dorchester made it clear that West Virginia would target some different types at the spot to complement the bigger pass catchers on the team.

Adding a little bit of wiggle to the bigger, speed guys on the outside.

“Guys that can go run and be real speed guys for us,” Dorchester previously said.

Both of the current commitments would fit that bill in Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire and Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School athlete Winston Wright as both bring a different dimension after the catch.

But who else is out there?