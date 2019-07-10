West Virginia has ten commitments in the 2020 class, three of those are along the offensive line. The Mountaineers are prepared to take anywhere between 4-5 for the entire class so while a lot of the heavy lifting has been done there are still some prospects out there that could add the impressive effort thus far.

Currently Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier and Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble are all in the fold for the program giving a nice balance of skill sets.

Gamble is clearly an offensive tackle given his size and as a junior college prospect he will be the most ready to contribute once he enrolls this coming January with two years left.

Mayo, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, has the ability to slide over to play tackle or guard depending on how he develops while Frazier is slotted as an interior prospect at center or guard.