No position on the West Virginia defense has been as interesting as at linebacker.

Two injuries before the season started to Quondarius Qualls and Brendan Ferns forced them to the sideline for what is going to be the majority, if not all of, the season while the replacement at SAM linebacker in Charlie Benton also injured his knee and was lost for the year in the opener against Tennessee.

A spot that was already one of the thinnest and unproven on the team was now even thinner.