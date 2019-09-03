The West Virginia basketball program continued its run of success on the recruiting trail with the commitment of Wildwood Catholic (N.J.) forward Taj Thweatt.

Thweatt, 6-foot-7, picked the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Florida, Penn State and Temple while on an official visit to Morgantown to check out the campus. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to the versatile forward in early August and he set up the visit as his first stop of the fall.

The Mountaineers had actually been involved with Thweatt for much longer as the program started recruiting him in the summer led by assistant Larry Harrison and head coach Bob Huggins.