West Virginia made a commitment to the tight end room under the old regime.

Last season was the most catches from the position since the Don Nehlen era hauling in 41 for 505 yards and two touchdowns on a total of 49 targets. That catch total was almost more than the entire Dana Holgorsen tenure before that as true tight ends had 42 total grabs over the course of the seven season before that, with 20 of those coming in one year.

The spot also was essential in the run game.