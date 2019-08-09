West Virginia asks a lot out of the players at the tight end position.

So naturally there is an ongoing a learning curve but that’s especially when you factor in the youth of that room. Outside of redshirt junior Jovani Haskins, who’s only played 184 collegiate snaps, the Mountaineers only have two other scholarship players at the spot and both are redshirt freshmen.

In Neal Brown’s offense no position moves around as much as the tight end as they’ll go to both sides of the formation and can be used anywhere from an inside wide receiver to in the backfield like a fullback.