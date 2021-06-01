It’s often said to raise children; it takes a village. Recruiting isn’t all that much different.

You don’t put together a recruiting class the way that West Virginia did without a total team effort that spans every department within a football program. And I do mean every department.

“Recruiting is a total team effort,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Yes, the head coach and ten assistants play a critical role in the process by offering and connecting with various prospects on the recruiting board but behind the curtain there is much more.