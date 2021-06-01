Total team effort required for West Virginia football recruiting
It’s often said to raise children; it takes a village. Recruiting isn’t all that much different.
You don’t put together a recruiting class the way that West Virginia did without a total team effort that spans every department within a football program. And I do mean every department.
“Recruiting is a total team effort,” head coach Neal Brown said.
Yes, the head coach and ten assistants play a critical role in the process by offering and connecting with various prospects on the recruiting board but behind the curtain there is much more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news